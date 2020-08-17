Simon Cowell Plans to Film ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Special After Breaking Back in Bike Accident

WENN

Despite reports indicating he faced gruelling weeks of recovery until he can walk again, the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge is said to have been already up and about by fellow judge Heidi Klum.

Simon Cowell is reportedly planning to return to TV after breaking his back with a “Britain’s Got Talent” special this autumn.

The entertainment mogul injured himself by falling off an electric bike at his home in Malibu, California – with initial reports indicating he faced gruelling weeks of recovery until he can walk again, meaning he is missing his U.S. show, “America’s Got Talent“.

However, fellow “AGT” judge Heidi Klum has said he is already up and about, and the star is already apparently plotting his TV return by filming a 60-minute “BGT” special being filmed in London.

A source tells British newspaper The Sun, “Simon is a total workaholic and even an accident as nasty as his won’t keep him off for long. He’s been working from his home in Los Angeles since the accident happened and is in contact with his team.”

“The plans for this one-off special of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ have been in the pipeline for months and he is convinced he will be well enough to take his place on the panel.”

“The show will feature some of the best talent from the start of the series in 2007. Simon has been told to take it easy but he much prefers to be busy. Plus he loves working on ‘BGT’, so for him it’s something to look forward to.”

The new special will reportedly be filmed in October, and will air as part of U.K. network ITV’s festive schedule.