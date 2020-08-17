Shweta Singh Kirti reveals the Global prayer meet was joined by 1 million people

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti organized a global prayer meet on August 15 virtually. People from all across the world joined in to show their support in prayer for truth to prevail. Sushant’s case has been surrounded with a lot of conspiracy theories and chaos due to several people voicing their opinions without the one’s investigating the case coming to a conclusion. In such a time, Sushant’s family had organized the prayer meeting for peace and to pray for justice to be delivered.

Today, Shweta took to social media to reveal that over one million people joined the global prayer. She captioned the post as, “More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered.”