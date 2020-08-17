SEC announces new 2020 football schedule

SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (August 17, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference today announced the new football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2020 season.

Last month, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.

The season is scheduled to begin on September 26 and will culminate with the SEC Championship Game. It will be the 29thedition of the game and the 27thin the city of Atlanta.

The complete list of 2020 football schedules can be found on the SEC’s official website, SECsports.com.