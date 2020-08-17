Scott Disick Appears to Accuse the Kardashians for Rehab Photo Leak

Instagram

In a new teaser for second half of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ season 18, the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian seemingly confronts Kris Jenner and her children during a video conference call.

–

Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy Scott Disick turned on his ex’s family after news of his most recent rehab stay hit headlines, accusing the reality TV clan of purposefully leaking the news.

Disick threatened legal action in May after details of his treatment at the All Points North Lodge in Colorado and a photo of him at the facility were published in the press, prompting the father of three to immediately check out of the centre and return to Los Angeles.

In a new teaser for the second half of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“‘ season 18, Disick appears to confront Kourtney’s mum, Kris Jenner, sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and brother Rob Kardashian in a video conferencing call.

“I don’t trust anybody here,” he declares in the promo.

“There couldn’t have been a bigger betrayal. She leaked me being there to the press,” Disick adds, although it’s unclear who he was referring to in the family discussion.

The trailer also features footage of the famous family dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, with Kim sharing her fears for Khloe’s health after falling seriously ill.

“I’m super worried that Khloe is so sick,” she says, as another scene shows the mother of one undergoing a COVID-19 test.





Cameras also capture Khloe isolating at her Los Angeles home with her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, and Kim and Kourtney scrambling to catch a flight out of Paris, France after attending Kanye West’s fashion show in the city in early March.

“Paris might go on lockdown,” Kim says frantically at the end of the promo. “We’re going to have to leave Kourtney!”.

The new episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” debut on September 17.