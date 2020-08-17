Savannah Chrisley Reveals She’s Undergoing Third Surgery for Endometriosis

Savannah’s dad, Todd Chrisley, commended her for her post. “You continue to make us so proud , we are right beside you always , you’ve got this , God is control and you know where you stand with him so it’s already taken care of,” he responded.

Others opened up about their own experience with endometriosis, including Brittany Aldean, celebrity hairstylist Melissa Schleicher and celebrity makeup artist Jessica Smith-Payne.

“I have been dealing with it since I was a teenager,” Melissa replied.

Jessica shared the same sentiments, writing, “Girl yes had lots of surgeries and actually getting ready to have all my females parts out. Can’t have any more babies so figured what’s the point lol… at least no more pain.”

Brittany added, “Good luck sweet girl! I had the same surgery makes all the difference!”