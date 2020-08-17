Sanjay Dutt to undergo chemotherapy in Mumbai hospital



Last week Sanjay Dutt being diagnosed with lung cancer. This sent shockwaves throughout the country. Earlier it was reported that the actor had third stage cancer. But when the final reports came in, it was found that he had fourth stage lung cancer.

Now we hear that the actor has to start his treatment soon. Earlier the buzz was that he would fly to the US for treatment. But now it seems the actor will start the treatment in Mumbai itelf. Last week, Sanjay Dutt was clicked with sister Priya Dutt at a Andheri hospital. He stayed there for long. On Sunday too, the actor was clicked at the hospital with his sister by his side. Now according to a leading daily, the actor will start his chemotherapy sessions soon in Mumbai.

Sanjay Dutt,rsquo;s wife Manyatta Dutt and children – Shahraan and Iqra are in Dubai. Manyatta had issued an official statement saying, “I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju,rsquo;s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass.” Urging fans to not fall for rumours, she had added, “It is my heartfelt request to Sanju,rsquo;s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.” Meanwhile Sanjay Dutt has announced a break from his work life for medical treatment.