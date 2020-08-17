Saban comments on viral photos of big crowds in Tuscaloosa

Nick Saban on Monday commented on the photos of big crowds in Tuscaloosa, Ala. that went viral over the weekend.

The photos showed people lined up close to each other, with nobody wearing masks. Social distancing and mask-wearing advice from the CDC were blatantly ignored as if there were no pandemic.

An Alabama offensive lineman and the school’s athletic director expressed concerns over the photos. Saban was asked about it when talking with the media and recommended people follow the guidelines.

“I think democracy is great, and I think people who have all these freedoms, I think that’s all great,” Saban said. “But I think there’s one thing that’s probably a common denominator that really makes all that work, and that’s that people have great moral integrity in the choices and decisions that they make.

“I’m not criticizing anybody here but a lot of people have asked that we wear masks when we’re in public — when we’re in crowds, when we’re in large groups of people, that we keep social distanced. I don’t think they’re doing it just for the heck of it. I think there’s a reason for it. We’re trying to control the spread of this disease.”

Saban has appeared in a public service announcement asking fans of the program to wear masks and socially distance in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. He and some others believe the way fans behave regarding the virus will affect whether there is a college football season, and whether fans will be able to attend any games.

On Monday, the SEC released its football schedule.