Richmond Tigers nappy changing punishment for giving away 50 metre free kicks Damien Hardwick

The Richmond Tigers have resorted to an obscure punishment to stop players giving away 50-metre free kicks.

As the Tigers, like many teams, now have their families living with them in AFL hubs, the baby son of Richmond captain Trent Cotchin, Parker, is being used to help the team regain some discipline.

“We’ve got a bit of a protocol at the moment that if you do give away a 50, young Parker’s nappy, Trent’s baby, will be getting changed by that person,” coach Damien Hardwick said.

“It started this week, so I’m pretty sure we won’t be giving away any 50s.

“We want our players to play to the line, sometimes they are going to step over.

“It’s probably the 50-metre penalties we’re most disappointed with. It’s something we’ve spoken to the leaders about, we expect our players to be a lot better than that.

“Games are so tight at the moment, you can’t afford to do that.”

Jack Riewoldt of the Tigers leads his team out during round 11 (Getty)

In Richmond’s round 11 loss to Port Adelaide, stars Dustin Martin and Josh Caddy both gave away 50-metre free kicks.

The idea was described by Today co-host Alex Cullen as “genius” on Monday when speaking to Cotchin about the punishment.

“This is genius” he said.

“I would pay good money to see Dustin Martin change a baby’s nappy.”

Cotchin speaks from inside Tigers camp

Cotchin has been credited by Hardwick for coming up with the punishment, however he said a group of players came up with the idea together.

“A couple of the boys put their head together and came up with this,” Cotchin told Today.

“I’m not sure who I’m more worried for – the boys that are changing the nappy or Parker having to deal with some guys that probably haven’t got a lot of practice in that area.

“There’s a couple of pending kids, so it’ll be good practice for a couple of boys anyway.

“[Martin changing a nappy] wouldn’t be a sight I would like to see.”