Report: Bo Bichette injury worse than expected

Bichette, 22, has been an absolute monster this season for the Jays. He is batting .361/.391/.672 with a 1.063 OPS. The shortstop has five home runs and four stolen bases in 14 games.

Bichette is part of a group of sons of former players on the Jays that also includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio. Biggio also has five home runs but has been struggling in the batting average department. Teoscar Hernandez has also been playing well for the Jays this season with seven home runs.

The Jays, which have been displaced from Toronto and are playing home games in Buffalo, are 7-11 this season.