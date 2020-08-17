Reinke and CropX Announce Partnership to Help Producers Maximize Performance by Growing More With Less

Article content continued

Through the partnership, growers using both systems will have access to CropX’s enhanced irrigation data-driven prescriptions that they can incorporate into their Reinke irrigation control system. Growers with pivots using Reinke’s enhanced, web-based application ReinCloud® will see additional benefits by being able to remotely operate their irrigation while they manage CropX data through the integrated platform.

Visit www.Reinke.com/CropX to learn about all the advantages you’ll have with Reinke and CropX.

About Reinke Manufacturing

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954, and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit www.reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.

About CropX

CropX gives farmers an unmatched connection to their soil, offering proprietary soil sensing technology and cloud-based Ag analytics that integrate with irrigation systems. The affordable, easy-to-install CropX system helps farmers increase crop yield and quality and reduce water, fertilization and energy costs. Founded in 2015, CropX is backed by world-leading strategic partners and investors, such as Finistere Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, OurCrowd, Greensoil Investment and others. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

