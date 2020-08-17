Redmi 9 Prime Sale: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime with 4GB RAM and 5020mAh battery to go on sale today via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi has announced another flash sale of the recently launched Redmi 9 Prime phone. The handset will be available on e-commerce siteAmazon along with the company’s official website at 12pm. To recall, the smartphone was launched earlier this month in India with a starting price of Rs 9,999. The potential buyers may head to either of the platforms to grab a unit for themselves.

The company has launched

Redmi 9 Prime in two storage variants. The device packs 4GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB internal storage. While the former is priced at Rs 9,999, the later mode can be purchased at Rs 11,999. The smartphone comes in four colour options— Space Blue, Mint Green, Sunrise Flare and Matte Black.

Redmi 9 Prime: Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2340 resolution. The display comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and runs on Xiaomi’s own MIUI 12 based on Android 10 operating system.

As mentioned above, the handset packs 4GB RAM which is paired with 64GB and 128GB storage caapcities. The phone comes with a separate microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 512GB. Redmi 9 Prime is a dual SIM smartphone that is backed by 5,020mAh battery. It is equipped with 18watt fast charging support.

For imaging duties, Redmi 9 Prime boasts of quad camera setup at the back. The handset features a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture with LED flash. Other sensors available are an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP depth and a 5MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. Users will get an 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture at the front.

For security, Redmi 9 Prime is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a P2i coating which makes it splash resistant.

