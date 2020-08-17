Record $50 billion spent on mobile worldwide in first half of 2020: report

Consumers spent $50 billion USD (about $66 billion CAD) on mobile in the first half of 2020 (H1 2020), according to a new report from mobile analytics firm App Annie.
Per App Annie, this is the biggest H1 to date. A combined 64 billion apps and games were also downloaded, with 1.6 trillion hours spent on mobile, during this time. Breaking it down further, App Annie notes that the average user spent 27 percent of daily waking hours (4.3 hours) on their mobile device in April 2020 — a 20 percent increase from 2019.
In terms of app categories, consumers around the world spent 25 percent more time streaming movies and shows in Q2 2020 than Q4 2019. Proving especially popular among iOS Netflix users was TikTok, which grew 30 percent year-over-year in Q2 2020. Twitch usage also spiked by 60 percent from Q1 to Q2 2020.
Elsewhere, four of the top five Business apps by time spent in Q2 202o were video-conferencing apps: Zoom Cloud Meetings (#1), Microsoft Teams (#2), Google Meet (#3) and Cisco Webex Meetings (#5). LinkedIn placed fourth, as people were looking to find and manage their careers amid the pandemic.
Interestingly, App Annie noted that mobile game play time continued to increase during H1 2020, despite the fact that many people were at home with consoles and PCs. Scrabble Go, in particular, was popular in Canada, with a 375 percent increase quarter-over-quarter in usage in Q2 2020. Meanwhile, “breakout” games in Canada during H1 2020 were Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles, Woodturning, Fishdom: Deep Dive, Coin Master and Save the Girl.
The full App Annie report can be found here.
Image credit: Hasbro