Raveena Tandon to Honour 9 Special Children for their Outstanding Academic Achievements

Raveena Tandon has always been the voice for several women and children in our country. A humanitarian and philanthropist, the diva has often addressed the importance of education for little children who are underprivileged or differently abled. She herself has been associated with various non profit organisations which support such causes. Encouraging several young minds yet again, this time around Raveena Tandon has come forward to honour 9 differently abled children for their spectacular academic achievements.

In collaboration with the Inner Wheel Club of Bombay Seacoast, Raveena Tandon will honour these special children with the Meritorious Awards for their outstanding performance in the HSC examination. Raveena will be honouring these special children today through virtual felicitation on a zoom meeting. Talking about the same, she said in a statement, “It’s such an honour for me to applaud these young super achievers who have challenged and conquered their physical disabilities, and done outstandingly well in their academics. They truly are an inspiration for each one of us, motivating us to believe in ourselves and never lose hope in life. Felicitating them with these meritorious awards is our way to empower them and at the same time encourage them for their personal aspirations in the future. I’m really moved by their hard work and efforts.”

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will be next seen in the highly anticipated KGF Chapter 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and South superstar Yash.