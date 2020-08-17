Rapper Scotty Cain Loses 20 Teeth in Gang Beating Connected to NBA Youngboy

Instagram

A video has gone viral of a group of thugs ambushing the ‘Swervin’ rapper when he’s recording music in the studio after Youngboy threatened to ‘pull up’ on his nemesis.

Baton Rouge rapper Scotty Cain is possibly nursing serious injuries after being beaten up by gang members who were allegedly sent by rival rapper NBA Youngboy a.k.a. Youngboy Never Broke Again. According to online reports, the 26-year-old hip-hop star was caught lacking while in the studio.

On Saturday night, August 15, Scotty, whose real name is Scotty Brion Carter, was recording music in the studio when a group of thugs, who are connected to Youngboy, ambushed him. They reportedly attacked him so bad that he lost 20 teeth, which is more than half of the number of teeth an adult normally has.

Scotty and Youngboy’s beef reportedly stemmed from the former sneak dissing the latter in his song. The “Valuable Pain” hitmaker allegedly responded by threatening to “pull up” on the “Swervin” spitter soon.

The attack was captured on video and streamed on Instagram. The video, which has gone viral, is shaky and doesn’t really show the beating, but it sees someone, who is believed to be Scotty, sitting on the floor and looking terrified as blood was dripping from his mouth.

Upon seeing the video, some Twitter users questioned why Scotty didn’t seem to try defending himself from his attackers. “Why was he just sitting there , I guess he ain’t want to die by trying to fight back cause it was mad ppl but dang !” one person commented on the clip. “I hope he learned his lesson and they good now foreal . It wouldn’t be me .. I’m going HARD AS A MF . H .a.m let em know who I am.”

Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Might as well throw hands you getting jumped on f**k not fighting back 1 on 5 I’m going for the k.o with every punch long as im able.” A third user, however, blasted Youngboy for sending others to do the deed, “So how does this make this nba look so bad if he hide behind others to do his fighting.”

Someone else, however, claimed that the 20-year-old rapper had nothing to do with the attack on Scotty. “This has nothing to do with nba YB,” the said user insisted.