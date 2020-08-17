Rapper Asian Da Brat Details Near-Death Car Accident

Instagram

As the 23-year-old hip-hop star is receiving treatment for her injuries at the hospital, she hops on Instagram Live to explain to her followers what really happened.

Rapper Asian Da Brat barely escaped death. She took to Instagram Stories on early Sunday morning, August 16 to reveal that she, her brother and several other people had been caught in a car accident that nearly cost their lives.

In one of the posts, she said that the car she was traveling in went over a cliff, causing her to get injured while her brother was bleeding from her head. “I’m Hurt No lie My brothers bleeding from they head when the car flipped over I had to crawl out 1st everybody was bleeding knocked out,” she said on the photo-sharing site, before she documented herself on her way to the hospital.

Even though she initially didn’t divulge into details, she later explained what happened during an Instagram Live stream. Asian told her viewers that one of her friends was “driving so fast,” while she was in the back seat and the other passenger was asleep next to her. Even though the star had told her friend to slow down, she didn’t listen hence the accident.

Asian continued by saying that she was so scared after the accident because she didn’t know how to get out of the car. After she managed to get out of the vehicle, she quickly ran down the streets trying to find people to help her and her group even though blood was running down her face. “I almost got hit by a f***ing car, I have blood in my eyes. I can’t see, I’m scared,” the hip-hop star recalled what happened.

Later on, she returned to the site to document her brother getting his injuries treated.

People have since expressed their prayers for Asian, including Blac Chyna who wrote, “Love you so much.” Meanwhile, another person said, “Omg so freaking scary,. God was with them.” Someone else commented, “When things like this happen and U survive. Take it as a sign to re-evaluate your entire life. Give praise & thanks to God. I’m glad she’s doing okay.”