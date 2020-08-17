Rajon Rondo clears quarantine, plan for return unclear

Rajon Rondo cleared a key checkpoint on Monday on his path to returning to the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard cleared quarantine and will rejoin his teammates in the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

“I’m not sure exactly when he’s going to be available to be in uniform,” head coach Frank Vogel said Sunday, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “We’ll get him on the court and see where he’s at. But no specific timetable yet on him.”

Rondo fractured his right thumb about five weeks ago. He discovered the injury on July 12 during training camp. The 34-year-old then left the team and underwent surgery on July 16, and the Lakers projected that it would take Rondo six to eight weeks to heal.

Vogel is hoping to get Rondo back in time for the second round of the playoffs, as he’ll likely miss the entire first round, Anthony Davis indicated.

Rondo’s return will be crucial for the Lakers. With Rondo injured and Avery Bradley opting out of the season due to family health risks, the Lakers have been relying on a combination of Alex Caruso, Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith to handle the workload.