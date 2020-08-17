Quinn Coleman, DJ and Son of former BET President, Dead at 31

Twitter

Tributes have poured in from colleagues and friends after news broke on Monday, August 17 that the senior director of A and R at Capitol Records passed away suddenly.

–

Condolences are sent to Debra Lee, the former president of BET, and Randy Coleman after news broke that their son, DJ and A&R executive Quinn Coleman, is dead. The family confirmed the devastating news on Monday, August 17.

“Quinn was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend, a passionate DJ and A&R executive with a bright future ahead of him,” a rep for Debra said in a statement. “Debra and her family are devastated by Quinn’s passing and ask for privacy and respect as they grieve together.” The cause of death isn’t announced yet.

Quinn worked as the senior director of A&R at Capitol Records and was also a DJ under the name Spiccoli. Prior to joining Capitol, where he signed the group Brasstracks among other acts, he worked for four years at Warner Bros. Records as an A&R manager and a marketing coordinator.

Following the news of Quinn’s sudden passing, Capitol Records president Jeff Vaughn said, “We are all devastated to learn of the untimely passing of our colleague and friend, Quinn Coleman. He will be greatly missed. We offer our deepest condolences to Quinn’s family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Brasstracks wrote on social media, “Quinn’s positivity and passion was infectious, he made everyone around him feel good and always felt more than a friend than A&R.” The group announced that they would dedicate their debut album, set to be released on August 21, to Quinn. “He truly believed in us and worked so hard on this project with us. We were the first act he signed to Capitol and we were so proud to work with him. Quinn was family,” they added.

<br />

Warner Records posted on Twitter, “Rest In Peace, Quinn Coleman. You are missed.”

Rapper Wale is also mourning the loss, tweeting, “Quinn .. you so loved you impacted the world immensely …we all hurtin . I don’t have the words . This hurt so bad man.” Seemingly still in disbelief, he added in separate posts, “I can’t….I can’t process this. … I don’t F**KING GET IT…”

Producer Kenny Beats tweeted, “RIP QUINN COLEMAN,” and remembered the late young man as “A LEGENDARY PERSON, DJ, A&R, FRIEND, AND BROTHER. LOVE YOU FOREVER, DUDE.” He went on sharing message to others to “CHECK ON YOUR FRIENDS EVERYDAY.”