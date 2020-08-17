Posthaste: The stars have aligned for gold investors, but beware the tarnish, says BMO’s Brian Belski

Good morning!

In a year of uncertainty and turmoil in markets, gold has provided some of the few bright moments.

Massive government stimulus, record deficits, geopolitical uncertainty, a weakening U.S. dollar and the worst global pandemic in 100 years have all been fuelling gold’s rise, says Brian Belski, chief investment strategist for BMO Capital Markets.

Bullion is up 23.9% this year and BMO believes lower for longer interest rates will create a strong floor for prices.

Gold stocks have become more expensive with the rise but Belski says restructuring over the last few years, improved operating efficiency and stronger balance sheets have the industry poised to generate record fundamentals.

The big question is how it deploys what should be record cash flow in the future, he said in a note.

“Going forward, we believe companies are likely in a position to return cash to shareholders and focus on acquisitions. We believe this is a clear positive for gold stocks even if the gold price rally halts,” he said.

“As gold companies begin to generate strong free cash flow, we believe the industry is likely to see strong dividend growth and even net stock buybacks over the coming quarters.”

Still there is caution.

The gold industry’s weight on the TSX is now almost 12%, nearing all-time highs, with gold stocks adding more than 3% to the index’s performance. This is just below the attribution from Shopify, Belski said, and the sub-industry is the second strongest on the index, only behind IT services.

“Although fundamentals are now clearly positive and likely to remain so for some time, we believe investors should be somewhat cautious when chasing sentiment and gold stocks after sharp moves higher,” he wrote Belski. BMO remains market weight in the materials sector and gold sub industry.

Gold saw a major sell-off last week, dropping the most in seven years, before paring losses to come within $100 of the record $2,072.50 scaled on Aug. 7.

“The washout we saw earlier this week was sort of taking the froth out of the speculation” in gold, Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Gain Capital Group LLC, told Bloomberg last week.

Analysts say the market is trying to find a new equilibrium but further dovish central bank policy and a move above US$1,960 could encourage more rallies.

In fact, Warren Buffett, who once famously mocked gold investors, added Barrick Gold to the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, buying up 1.2% of the miner’s outstanding stock in the second quarter. Barrick’s stock was up 7.4% this morning.

Credit Suisse sees a “perfect storm” of factors pushing bullion and has raised its gold price forecast for next year to US$2,500.