Port of Halifax Enhances Business Development Efforts for Containerized Cargo Operations with Descartes Datamyne

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that the Port of Halifax is enhancing its business development efforts for containerized shipping operations by using Descartes Datamyne™ to access detailed import/export data in its prospective trade lanes.

“Our goal is to make Halifax the east coast choice for cargo arriving from central Canada and the midwestern U.S. by demonstrating to importers, cargo owners, freight forwarders, terminals and rail providers how the port can fit into their supply chain,” said Rob McInnes, Manager of Business Development at Halifax Port Authority. “We are a long-time subscriber to Descartes Datamyne and continue to find it invaluable, especially the in-depth information it provides on cargo transportation at competitive ports in the Northeast.”

One of the world’s largest searchable import/export trade databases, Descartes Datamyne covers the commerce of 230 markets across five continents. The solution delivers the deep insight required to research the movement of goods globally to support business development, supplier sourcing and competitive analysis. A wide range of companies, such as port authorities, like the Port of Halifax, manufacturers, retailers, commodity brokers and transportation and logistics service providers rely on Descartes Datamyne’s exceptionally accurate and granular data. Descartes Datamyne is part of Descartes’ Global Trade Intelligence solution suite that offers an extensive array of global trade duties, tariffs, agreements, regulations and restricted party data and services.

“We’re pleased to help the Port of Halifax more effectively target new business development opportunities for its services through our global trade intelligence solutions,” said Mark Segner, Vice President at Descartes. “By providing detailed information on the flow of trade, ports, carriers and logistics service providers can be more precise in their business development activities, increase revenue, understand the competitive landscape and keep sales and marketing costs in check.”

About Port of Halifax

The Port of Halifax is a regional economic engine. The direct Nova Scotia economic output of Port of Halifax’s operations and Nova Scotia exporters is $2.45 billion, generating 13,600 jobs. The world’s largest shipping lines call on the Port of Halifax, connecting the port to more than 150 countries. The beautiful Halifax Seaport is a premier arts and cultural destination for tourists and locals alike. Collaborating and working with strong partners and stakeholders, the Port community continues to deliver excellent service. For more information, visit www.portofhalifax.ca .

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

