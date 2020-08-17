Photos: Neetu Kapoor matches her mask and purse like a pro

Neetu Kapoor is one yesteryear actress who has always remained fit throughout the years. She leads a healthy lifestyle and that is the reason behind her glowing skin and beautiful looks. But another thing that the audience loves her for is her effortless style. You will never spot her wearing anything over the top but she never fails to impress her fans with her chic outfits. Today, we spotted her in Mumbai.

She looked great in a pair of ash grey jeggings and a checkered shirt. However, what grabbed our attention was her wine coloured mask and how she matched it perfectly with her purse. Well, with everyone adjusting to the new normal in their own way, we loved how Neetu chose to style her look.