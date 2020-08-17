Phil Gould says NRL’s call to force Warriors out of Vodafone deal could be a ‘PR disaster’

League legend Phil Gould says the NRL’s reported decision to force the Warriors out of their 22-year sponsorship with Vodafone could end up a “PR disaster”.

The bold call from the league, enforced by the NRL’s partnership with Telstra, means that the Warriors could see over $1 million per season walk out the door.

Gould, who recently took up a role as a consultant for the Warriors, suspected that the club has been forced out of its sponsorship due to a change in the NRL’s contractual agreement with Telstra.

“No one is happy,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy regarding the deal.

“I think there’s been something that has changed in the deal between Telstra and the NRL and I think this is something that was inserted in the contract a couple of years ago and I think Telstra started to push to envelope on the demands from the NRL, so the NRL had to concede to that.

The Warriors could be forced to part ways with its 22-year-old sponsor Vodafone (Getty)

“I don’t know the exact nature of the contracts and the obligations. What I do know is, in club land all clubs are looking for sponsors, we’re all looking for extra money and one of the big things was obviously telcos, gambling houses and car dealers, but the NRL has its policy that if they have their own personal sponsor, you cannot have a sponsor that conflicts with them.

“So a club cannot go out and get a sponsor that conflicts with anything the NRL have gone out and sold for themselves.

“The Vodafone Warriors were always given exemption because they had it long before Telstra came around. The Warriors had always been given a pass, but none of the clubs could contract a sponsor that was seen to be in conflict with the NRL.

“I know when we signed to the Panthers, they wanted to bring out some clause that Coca Cola had a milk product and therefore it was in conflict (with OAK) and we had to get over the top of all of that.

Phil Gould says forcing the Warriors out of their Vodafone sponsorship could end up being a disaster (AAP)

“I find this as potentially a PR disaster and I’m very interested to see how it goes.”

Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Webster was also disappointed with the deal, saying he hoped sanity would eventually prevail between the NRL and the Warriors.

“Particularly with the sacrifices the Warriors have made to get the competition going and to be here in Australia and still playing, I think it’s madness,” he said.

The situation has been described as “unfortunate” by acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo.

“Telstra has been the naming rights partner of the premiership for a long period of time and invest significantly in the game,” Abdo told the NZ Herald.

“All clubs benefit from this investment.

“It’s unfortunate that the Warriors and Vodafone have not been able to come up with a mutually beneficial solution, despite the NRL working closely on potential options to try and retain Vodafone as a partner for the Warriors.”