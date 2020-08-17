Paris Hilton’s Documentary Trailer Reveals Childhood Trauma

“I still have nightmares about it…”
Well, today, Paris dropped the trailer for her new documentary, This Is Paris, and it looks like it’s going to reveal a totally different side of her.
In the trailer, Paris talks about how she feels like no one really knows who she is, and that it’s hard for her to act normal because she’s “so used to playing a character.”
She also reveals that she’s puts on a “facade” of a “happy, perfect life,” but that’s not always the case.
But the most shocking part is when Paris tells her parents about a childhood trauma that she’s “never talked about with anyone,” which presumably happened while she was attending boarding school.
“I couldn’t tell you guys because every time I tried, I would get punished by them. I still have nightmares about it…”
“…and the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there.”
Paris Hilton has opened up about some struggles in the past, like when she shared how she dealt with her sex tape being leaked in the 2018 documentary The American Meme…
…but in this new documentary, it seems like she’s willing to offer a whole new level of vulnerability. I’ll definitely be watching. This Is Paris premieres on YouTube Sept. 14, and you can watch the full trailer here.
