Padres’ Tommy Pham out 4-6 weeks with broken hand

“Knowing Tommy, knowing his pain tolerance, I think we’re hoping, is there a chance that that gets sped up a week, two weeks? Somewhere in there just, knowing who Tommy is, is there a chance, towards the end of the year where hopefully if we’re in the playoffs, to give us a shot,” Tingler added.

Pham suffered the setback in Sunday’s game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks during a ninth-inning at-bat. In his first season with the club, the 32-year-old hit .207 with two home runs and RBI across 23 games.