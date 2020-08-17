Olivia Newton-John Considers Cancer Diagnosis as ‘Gift’

Instagram

Olivia Newton-John has described her breast cancer battle as a “gift” as it’s helped others who are on the same journey.

The “Grease” star, 71, has been battling breast cancer since 1992, and has twice received the news the disease has metastasised to other organs in her body, most recently in 2017, yet she insists the health fight has given her a “purpose”.

Speaking to British newspaper The Sun, she shared: “I know it’s scary to go to the doctor, but it’s better to know than to not know. Early detection is always best.”

“My focus and purpose is continuing to find answers to treating cancer and helping others who are on that journey,” the “Magic” singer continued. “So as strange as it may sound, I consider it a gift. I have learned so much and met some extraordinary women.”

The four-time Grammy winner underwent a partial mastectomy and reconstruction during her first bout of cancer, before battling it again in 2013, when she kept the development private.

In January, Newton-John revealed her tumours have shrunk in size.