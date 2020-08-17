Olivia Colman Dreading Queen Elizabeth II’s Reaction to Her Role on ‘The Crown’

Netflix/WENN

The Oscar-winning actress, who takes over the role of the British monarch from Claire Foy in upcoming season 4, admits ‘there is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living.’

–

Olivia Colman has been fretting over what Queen Elizabeth II might think of her portrayal of the monarch in “The Crown“.

The actress, 46, who appears as The Queen in series three of the Netflix royal drama series, taking over from Claire Foy, told Britain’s Daily Mirror newspaper there is added “pressure” when your character is still alive and they are able to watch your version of them on screen.

“There is much more pressure when you’re playing someone who is still living, and you have this fear that they’re watching it and won’t like it,” she reflected.

“You’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, what if Queen Elizabeth II watches the series and sees me? Perhaps she will think that my interpretation is completely wrong. She’s going to change channels,’ ” the star laughed.

Olivia also admitted that it is challenging to play someone so well known by viewers, as they have something to compare your performance to. And while she bagged an Oscar for her performance as Queen Anne in “The Favourite“, she admitted that role was much easier for her.

“The beauty of Queen Anne is that no one can tell me she didn’t sound like that, but everyone can tell me what the Queen sounds like, and that’s slightly annoying,” Olivia told the publication.

Season four of “The Crown” is due to hit the streaming site later this year.