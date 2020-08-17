Old Brand SA board denies former CEO Makhubela’s corruption allegations

The board that axed former Brand SA CEO, Kingsley Makhubela, say his claims of corruption and maladministration are unfounded.

Makhubela compiled a 53-page document in which he alleged widespread corruption at Brand SA, the company responsible for managing the country’s reputation.

The former board of trustees now says it tried to force Makhubela through legal channels to provide evidence to support his allegations.

Previous members of Brand SA’s board of trustees have denied claims of maladministration at the state-owned company made by its former CEO Kingsley Makhubela, calling them nothing more than malicious attempts to secure a reappointment to the post he was booted from in 2019.

Among other things, he questioned why a R45-million contract for reputational management for South Africa internationally was awarded to a UK-based agency, and allegedly paid upfront with no official contract. Makhubela was suspended as Brand SA’s CEO in April 2018 and underwent an internal disciplinary hearing which recommended his dismissal in 2019.

Following the publication of the article by , Brand South Africa last week said its former CEO’s claims of maladministration and abuse of power had been handed over to “relevant investigation authorities” for investigation.

Now members of the parastatal’s former board of trustees have responded to Makhubela’s document with their own seven-page statement to “set the record straight”. The trustees said his report was littered with inaccuracies.

“Dr Makhubela’s document alleges that abuse of power, corruption, maladministration, and lack of proper governance were behind the collapse of Brand SA. We reject these allegations in their entirety,” read the statement.

The former board members said Makhubela had made these allegations many times before, but had failed to submit evidence, apparently in his possession, to authorities. They said his dossier remains just “words without evidence”.

Instead, the ex-board members are pointing their fingers at Makhubela himself, saying that there is tested evidence of misconduct, sexual harassment and nepotism against him. These, they say, are grounds that led to his dismissal when he was found guilty in 2019.

In the statement dated 16 August, the board went on to disclose findings of a forensic investigation which they said showed that Makhubela’s brother-in-law was awarded a R2 million tender by Brand SA, but the former CEO had not disclosed his personal relationship with him.

They also accused him of bringing Brand SA into disrepute and added that Makhubela was bitter because he was unsuccessful in fighting his dismissal through the CCMA.

“The former Board is of the view that Dr Makhubela’s conduct is an attempt to conceal his own misconduct and bullying. One can only conclude that he has no evidence and that the allegations against the former Board, Adv Baloyi SC, ENSafrica Forensics, ENSAfrica, BDO PS Advisory (Pty) Ltd South Africa (BDO), Commissioner Wilson and others have been concocted to conceal his own unlawful actions, misconduct, bullying and ineptitude,” read the statement.

The former board said now that Makhubela has published his allegations in the media, Brand SA will have an opportunity to force him to provide such evidence through a legal process. The former trustees said they also support the investigation of all allegations by other bodies including the commission of inquiry into state capture, and the new Brand SA board.

