Nuggets’ Jamal Murray accepts Donovan Mitchell’s Game 1 challenge

Packed tightly inside of Jamal Murray’s chiseled frame, wound up and praying for an exit strategy, resides a passion that only comes out when the moment demands.

That moment came Monday afternoon in Game 1 against Utah, when Donovan Mitchell’s historic 57-point outburst challenged Murray and drew the absolute best out of him.

Behind Murray’s playoff career-high 36 points, the Nuggets wrested Game 1 from Mitchell’s grips and took a 1-0 series lead with a dramatic 135-125 overtime win.

You could see Murray’s determination in the way he stalked the court during a scorching 12-point run over an 85-second span in the second quarter. After one 3-pointer, he aimed an icy glare not five feet from Utah’s bench.

It was evident in the dismissive glances he gave his teammates after another one of his daggers forced the Jazz to take a timeout. Microphones picked up some of the chatter, but it wasn’t hard to imagine him promising his teammates that the Jazz defenders couldn’t stop him.

“No fans, it was a lot of trash talking, good trash talking,” Murray said. “It was fun, and that’s how us basketball players like it when you can go at each other respectfully and see who’s got more bullets.”

Over and over, Murray called for the ball, begged for the ball and didn’t wait for anyone’s permission. Even Nikola Jokic, whose 29 points and 10 rebounds supplemented Murray’s eruption, ceded the spotlight and the clutch buckets he’s so used to taking.

“This isn’t the first he’s doing this,” Jokic said.

With three minutes and change left in the fourth quarter, Murray was sitting on a rather pedestrian 16 points. His counterpart, Mitchell, was hanging the Nuggets out to dry on offense and abusing every matchup Denver could muster.

Over the final 8:13 of Monday’s Game 1 thriller, Murray poured in 20 points, grabbed three rebounds and issued two massive assists that brought Utah and Mitchell to their knees. Some of the shots he made in the fourth quarter and overtime would’ve been audacious even for a game of H-O-R-S-E. His nine assists tied another playoff career-high.

In overtime, Murray scored or assisted on 16 of Denver’s 20 points — or every basket that didn’t come at the free-throw line.

Eventually, amid Mitchell’s devastating stop-and-start drives that had already exposed Torrey Craig and Jerami Grant, Murray momentarily took the assignment.

“That is what made it so fun,” Murray said. “We are chatting as we go to timeouts, I am guarding him and he’s hitting step backs on me and he’s guarding me and I’m hitting step backs on him. I am smiling because those are the games you want to be in, those are games that are the most fun and most competitive. As a guy that takes it with that kind of passion, those are the fights, those are the competitive spirit that you want to have going into games.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone affectionately deemed it the “Jamal Murray show.”

“Every he shot, it was like you knew it was going in,” Malone said.

The NBA bubble is quite literally a sterilized environment, void of real fans, heavy noise and authentic energy. Malone said he even missed the feeling of arriving to the arena in a team bus, knowing the crowd and the anxious feeling that waits out on the court.

And that’s where Murray’s passion injects something into the bubble that wouldn’t otherwise be there.

“Jamal’s energy is infectious, it’s contagious, and when he got going, and he matched fire with fire, one it was great to watch, for those viewing at home, but we need that from Jamal,” Malone said. “He’s a guy that kind of takes his game and his team to a different level.”

The scary part, for the Jazz and the rest of the league in general, is how badly Murray craves those moments. Still just 23 years old, he has a grand total of 15 playoff games to his name. Monday’s eruption probably doesn’t happen if he hadn’t already gone through the highs of last year’s Game 2 vs. San Antonio (that may have saved the series) or the 4-of-18 dud he authored in Game 7 against Portland. Because the Nuggets thrust so much on him last year, there’s already a familiarity to the tension.

Murray’s willingness to embrace the moment, trading haymakers with Mitchell as the game was on the line, speaks to the character of the point guard the Nuggets have invested so much in.

“You have to love that from such a young player,” Malone said.