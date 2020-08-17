NRL news, The Mole | Cronulla Sharks decide John Morris’ fate, Dragons chase Origin star

In a season where coaches are fast becoming an endangered species, one man is poised to secure his future.

The Sharks have begun talks to extend John Morris, who took over the reins when the club was in tatters following the deregistration of Shane Flanagan for breaching the conditions of his suspension early last year.

Morris guided the Sharks into the finals in his rookie season and again has the team well-placed in the run-in to the big games this year.

Most people thought Morris was merely a fill-in as the Sharks searched for a big name coach when Flanagan was suspended – but his results are on the board and the Sharks are impressed with the way he has grown into the role.

He has the support of the men who will decide his fate – club chairman Steve Mace and chief executive Dino Mezzatesta.

There was speculation that Morris was in trouble as the Sharks started 2020 with a 1-4 record, but he has turned things around and despite being under contract for next season, the club wants to lock him away long-term.

HOPPA’S STAND-OFF WITH MANLY OVER SON

I’m hearing there is tension between Manly and John Hopoate over the former bad boy’s son Albert.

Young Albert is a gun who has had two knee reconstructions in the past two seasons but has finally regained his fitness.

The youngster can’t quite crack Manly’s top squad and dad John is demanding top dollar for the kid for next season.

Manly are unwilling to pay at this stage and shipped the youngster off to the Warriors on a loan deal last week.

But that may be a good thing for both parties – it gives Albert the chance to prove himself in top company and possibly secure the deal his dad craves with the Sea Eagles for 2021.

DRAGONS MOVE TO SIGN QLD ORIGIN FORWARD

Word is the Dragons are preparing a massive offer for the Storm’s in-form forward Christian Welch.

The best forward on the field in the win over the Roosters last Thursday night, Welch is off-contract and the Storm are struggling to retain him.

With Tyson Frizell going to the Knights and continuing question marks over the future of Jack DeBelin, Welch would be ideal for the Dragons.

I put the idea to Welch last week and here is his reply: “Yes mate, we are likely to have discussions but haven’t met or talked yet.”

JAMES’ EXTRAORDINARY PROMISE TO RAIDERS

Ryan James has backed himself in a big way to revive his career at the Raiders over the next two seasons.

After two knee reconstructions in the past two years at the Titans, many expected the 29-year-old prop to retire.

But James has taken a pay cut of around 50 per cent of his $600,000 a season salary with the Titans – and made the Raiders a promise.

The long-serving prop has told the Raiders that if he doesn’t manage 15 or more NRL games in 2021, he will walk away from the club and not take the club’s money the following year.

If that’s not commitment, I don’t know what is.