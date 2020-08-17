NRL news, Tevita Pangai Junior ‘no guarantee’ of being registered by NRL for 2021

Tevita Pangai Junior is not guaranteed to be registered by the NRL for 2021 should the Broncos successfully have his $650,000-a-season contract torn up.

Pangai Jr has sought legal representation in his bid to be reinstated after he was fined $30,000 and stood down by the Broncos and the NRL for a string of biosecurity breaches.

The NRL are reportedly “filthy” with how the 24-year-old conducted himself in a probe with the Integrity Unit in which he reportedly admitted to breaching biosecurity restrictions on five occasions and gave no guarantee he wouldn’t do it again.

There’s a school of thought that Pangai Jr is acting out in a bid to secure a move to a rival club, most notably the Roosters, a rumour which chairman Nick Politis recently shot down despite taking a phone call from the forward.

Tevita Pangai Junior will lock horns with the NRl and Broncos in a bid to be reinstated. (Getty) (Getty)

But Pangai Jr’s disillusion with Brisbane could be the least of his worries after The Sydney Morning Herald chief sports writer Andrew Webster revealed the enforcer could be barred from playing in 2021 via an NRL decision not to register a new contract.

“I’m don’t know what his endgame is but it’s a pretty silly one because as I understand it the NRL are pretty filthy with the way that his interview went with the Integrity Unit,” Webster told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I don’t think he is guaranteed of getting a contract registered at the start of next year.

“I can’t believe when he got interviewed by the NRL Integrity Unit last week he said that he had not just breached the biosecurity five times but also said he couldn’t guarantee that he wouldn’t do It again. That’s the whole reason why they said you’re not playing again for the rest of the year.

Tevita Pangai Junior rollercoaster 2020 season

“The Broncos think that they’re on pretty firm ground. There’s been five actual breaches of those biosecurity measures that prompted the NRL to stand him down.

“So I don’t know if it’s a question of whether they should sack him, I think they will sack him.”

Brisbane’s board is also in the process of serving a breach-of-contract notice that could lead to the 24-year-old’s dismissal from his deal which expires in 2022.

However, Phil Gould noted that Pangai Jr was not the only player acting up at the club, claiming the enforcer was the face of a broader rift currently tearing through the Broncos’ playing ranks and contributing to their off-field dramas.

Tevita Pangai Junior (Getty)

“The rumour has been out of there for a number of months that there is an element within the player ranks at the Broncos that is very disruptive,” Gould said.

“They’ve got no control over it, and they just don’t seem to be able to rein in. So, I don’t think Tevita Pangai is the only one in this.”

That sentiment was echoed by Webster who explained there was a “split in that playing group.”

“There are some that want to be there, there are some that don’t. And there was a dramatic change after the COVID break,” he said.

Tevita Pangai (Getty)

Gould added that it was conceivable that the NRL could opt to not register Pangai Jr should he be stood down for disciplinary reasons.

“There is options for the NRL Integrity Unit,” he said. “If you have been sacked or breached your contract from a disciplinary point of view, then you aren’t immediately going to have your contract registered if you sign with another club. The NRL can put an extension on that suspension.”