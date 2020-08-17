NRL news, Mark Levy column

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

The National Rugby League has a duty of care to the athletes and officials who fall under its control and the time has come for the powerbrokers running the game to stand up to the keyboard cowards.

Anthony Seibold, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Latrell Mitchell are just some of the professional athletes and coaches who have been subjected to scurrilous rumours and vile abuse in recent weeks. They’ve all spoken about the damage being done and it needs urgent attention.

Mitchell recently opened up on the racist attacks that almost caused him to quit the game, with the South Sydney fullback telling The Daily Telegraph: “Honestly, I was that close to giving up, I thought, why don’t I just go get a -to-five job and not be in the spotlight.”

To think one of the biggest names in the game nearly walked away because of the constant abuse from these social media morons should be a major concern for the NRL.

Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell has copped a torrent of racist online abuse. (Getty)

You’ve then got the vile rumours circulating about Seibold, who’s called in the lawyers and police to investigate where they came from. The Brisbane coach is dealing with a “serious family matter” and at the same time, people are spreading absolute rubbish.

The 45-year-old is slamming them as “disgusting, false messages which are sickening” and I have no doubt the cyber security experts will find the grubs who first spread the rumours. They should be put before the courts where an example can be made of them.

Papenhuyzen also revealed death threats towards players are now commonplace on social media, with the Melbourne fullback admitting: “I’ve experienced it for a year, people have copped it for 10 years, but don’t speak about it.”

If the alarm bells aren’t ringing at Rugby League Central, they bloody well should be.

The ARL Commission cannot ignore what’s become a very real threat to the mental health of these players and officials who are being subjected to the constant attacks.

The NRL continues to talk about being an “inclusive game” and I applaud the swift response from interim CEO Andrew Abdo after several so-called supporters were ejected from Central Coast Stadium on Friday for racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

Mr Abdo said: “Racism and vilification will not be tolerated in our game and any fan found to have racially abused a player or another fan will not be welcome at our games.”

Should it not be the same for the keyboard cowards who hide behind anonymous profiles and think they can write whatever they like?

Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen (R) revealed that NRL players regularly get online death threats. (Getty)

There is a major opportunity for the NRL to use its influence in the community to take up the much-needed fight to the state and federal governments, because more needs to be done about the social media users who are bullying and attacking others.

The league supports the need for more action to prevent drug and alcohol abuse, domestic violence and racial vilification, so why not these online trolls?

I’m extremely passionate about this issue because I too have been the victim of social media bullies and thankfully I’ve got a thick skin.

I’ve been told to “throw myself in front of a bus”, “my kids will die of cancer” and “to expect something sharp the next time I’m at the footy”.

It’s deteriorated into a group of pathetic individuals who are obviously getting their kicks out of running fake accounts pretending to be me. I’m constantly having to defend myself, given I’ve got better things to do with my time than run so-called “burner accounts”.

These scumbags are looking for their five minutes of fame and think they can get away with abusing and attacking others.

Well, it’s time for that attitude to change and maybe a knock on the door from the police will fix the problem.

The latest examples involving Anthony Seibold, Ryan Papenhuyzen and Latrell Mitchell are surely the catalyst for the National Rugby League to involve itself in the fight.

