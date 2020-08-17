NRL news, Kevin Proctor alleged bite, Peter Sterling offers reality check

Rugby league icon Peter Sterling has rubbished the theory that Kevin Proctor will be whacked with a heavy suspension as a result of having his biting charge referred directly to the judiciary.

Proctor will tomorrow night defend the serious charge at the judiciary after he was sent off for an alleged bite on Shaun Johnson in the Titans’ loss to the Sharks, an allegation that he emphatically denies.

There is a school of thought in the NRL world that a direct referral to the judiciary is big trouble for Proctor because it indicates that the match review committee sees it as too serious to be dealt with by the grading system it has at its disposal.

That’s not necessarily the case, according to Sterling, who said it was possible that the evidence was too murky to deal with the case without the proper legal process that the judiciary provides for.

“I agree whole-heartedly,” Sterling told Wide World of Sports’ Sterlo’s Wrap when it was put to him that Proctor could be spared by the judiciary panel.

“I think there is enough shade on Kevin Proctor’s side here for him to get through this.

Proctor’s alleged bite has been compared to other famous cases that attracted heavy NRL bans.

Most infamously, ex-NRL star James Graham was handed a 12-week suspension when he was found to have bitten Billy Slater in the 2012 grand final.

However, that’s not necessarily comparable to this incident, according to Sterling, who admitted that the stakes were extremely high for Proctor.

“It’s a polarising thing, and the precedent has been set. Obviously, James Graham from the 2012 grand final got 12 weeks. Brad Morrin in 2007, eight weeks. So, the ramifications are certainly big for Kevin Proctor,” Sterling said.

“This is a guy whose reputation cops a hiding if he’s found guilty of the charge. He’s coming off contract at the end of this year, if he’s on the sidelines for six to 12 weeks I don’t know how that makes you an attractive proposition elsewhere.”

Sterling also added his voice to a growing faction of league pundits who believe Proctor did not actually bite down on Johnson’s arm but was merely caught in an awkward position.

“I think the still shots look damaging but honestly when I look at the footage, obviously we all see the arm in the mouth of Kevin Proctor, I don’t see a downward motion,” Sterling said.

“I don’t see an intent to bite. I really think that the moving footage is inconclusive in regards to his guilt.

“These days, the cameras take you into every nook and cranny. But I couldn’t see an image in there or moving footage that shows him literally bite the arm of Shaun Johnson.

“I’m going to sit there this week, intrigued to how they determine this because if he’s found not guilty all of the sudden the send off looks out of place, especially at 12-all … Was Shark on the menu?”

Proctor maintains his innocence and has vowed to “fight to the death” to clear his name when he faces the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.