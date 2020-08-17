NRL news | James Tedesco on Sonny Bill Williams’ Sydney Roosters comeback

Sonny Bill Williams’ famed aura is alive and well, with Roosters superstar James Tedesco saying he’s already made a strong impression on the back-to-back NRL premiers.

SBW returned to the Sydney club last week, having emerged from quarantine to play out the remainder of the season for the injury-hit Roosters.

He won a premiership with Trent Robinson’s side in 2013, contributing as much with his powerful presence as he did with his freakish on-field skill.

The cross-code megastar attended a Roosters recovery session last Friday, then a training session on Saturday afternoon. He left a distinct impression on the NRL’s best player, reigning Dally M Medallist Tedesco.

Sonny Bill Williams at a Roosters training session on Saturday. (Getty)

“Obviously he hasn’t run or done lots of training outside for the last few weeks and after a big flight [back to Australia], it’s just starting to get him moving,” Tedesco told Wide World of Sports.

“It’s exciting just to have him out there and around the boys in the Roosters gear.

“He definitely has a presence around the club when he’s around. He’s just so big. He’s a mountain of a man.

“You know when he talks as well how professional he is and how down-to-earth he is as a guy. He’ll definitely bring a big influence and energy over the next few weeks for us.”

Williams, 35, has marked Round 17’s grand final replay against Canberra (September 5) as his ideal comeback match for the Roosters. Expected to play in short burst off the bench, he will be warmly welcomed amid an injury crisis for the club.

The dual premiership winner and twice Rugby World Cup champion said that he expected to be targeted by rival sides, having not played in the NRL for six years.

“I think I will be targeted because I haven’t played for so long. It’s common sense really,” Williams said on Saturday.

“I’ve been around a long time and hopefully I can bank on a bit of that experience to help me out out there, and maybe push some of the boys into doing some of my tackling.”

Sonny Bill Williams training with Roosters teammates, including injured captain Boyd Cordner (L). (Getty)

The Roosters’ already-brutal injury toll saw Mitchell Aubusson (torn wrist ligament), Luke Keary (broken rib) and Lachlan Lam (syndesmosis damage) added last Thursday night in a 24-6 loss to Melbourne.

Tedesco said that the Roosters were determined not to use their casualties as an excuse and were counting on being buoyed by a raft of looming returns from injury – plus SBW’s return to the Tricolours jersey.

Roosters fullback James Tedesco in action during his side’s loss to Melbourne Storm. (Getty)

James Tedesco spoke to Wide World of Sports as a brand ambassador for Thirst – A scent by VB.

