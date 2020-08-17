NRL news, Gus urges Dragons to stop relying on ‘inexperienced first-timers’ and consider Wayne Bennett

League icon Phil Gould has urged the Dragons to stop relying on “inexperienced first-timers” to lead the club and consider a legitimate play for Wayne Bennett.

Assistant coach Dean Young has been handed the reins for the remainder of the season after the Dragons cut ties with Paul McGregor last week, ending a six-year tenure as head coach of the club.

Bennett’s name has been thrown into the mix to re-join the Red V despite the South Sydney coach publicly stating he had every intention to see out his contract in Redfern, but that hasn’t stopped the NRL rumour mill from ticking over.

Having conducted a mid-season review at the Dragons last year, Gould saw a senior Bennett-like figure as the club’s only legitimate solution after he observed a cohort of “inexperienced, first-timers” behind the Dragons’ on-field struggles.

Wayne Bennett celebrates with Jamie Soward and Dean Young after the Dragons’ 2010 NRL Premiership. (Getty) (Getty)

“You’ve only got to look back in their history, people like Nathan Brown, Paul McGregor and Steve Price who have come into that club as rookies and they’ve all kind of failed in their role,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“The only senior coach they got was Wayne Bennett and they won a premiership. Now there’s an answer in there somewhere.

“Wayne’s never really liked to coach coaches, but Wayne can make sure they’re not making the silly mistakes and not changing their system too often. That was one of the things with Paul, he relied on a lot of people and they were very inexperienced staff. The conditioning staff, the assistant coaches, Paul McGregor, they were all first-timers. What they did was chopped-and-changed, they reacted too quickly, too quick to make changes, nothing was ever stable.

“I think a senior member there can stop all that confusion, all that chopping and changing, and just get them to stick to what’s important. If Wayne Bennett can do that for Dean Young…they have an association, Dean played for Wayne when he won the completion. That’d be a good option for mine, it’s as good as any option going around.”

Paul McGregor (Getty)

Gould believed the acquisition of former-Sharks premiership-winning coach Shane Flanagan was the only real positive move for the Dragons in recent years.

If the club decided to stick with Young for the 2021 season, Gould asserted Flanagan would need to play a guiding role for yet another first-timer leading the club.

“Dean is very, very passionate about the club,” Gould said. “He’s a real St George man. He loved the club and had some very positive things to say when I talked to him.

If the club is going to go down the lines of appointing a current assistant coach, I maintain they’ve got to have someone senior with him. And it was one of the only things the Dragons were able to do, was to twirl on the experience of Shane Flanagan this year. It was a rare opportunity to get an experienced, premiership-winning coach to work with Paul McGregor and Dean Young.

“I can imagine that would be a palatable move going forward for both. Dean’s got the Dragons in his DNA, and I’m sure he’ll do a good job. But I urge them to have a senior person with him, whether it’s Shane Flanagan or whoever they can muster just to make sure they know what they are doing.”