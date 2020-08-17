Nora Fatehi reacts about her music video Pachtaoge 2.0 being similar to Beyonce’s single Mine



In these times of social media, it’s almost impossible for actors to repeat their dress or ape Hollywood celebrities on the red carpet, or for filmmakers to copy English or Korean film scenes without giving due credit. . That however hasn’t deterred Nora Fatehi ‘grab’ some inspiration from Beyonce’s 2014 video Mine, for her new video Pachtaoge 2.0. Nora Fatehi is seen drapped in a white cloak with few dancers dancing around her, indicating the matters of her heart. This concept is similar to what’s seen in Beyonce’s video.

When a leading daily asked Nora about this, she was perfectly fine with the comparisons. She said, “I felt good seeing myself in an artistic zone. We have done something different from the usual style of shooting music videos in India.” The actress further told the daily that she’s a huge fan of Beyonce. She said she conceptualized the whole video herself but her look is not inspired by Beyonc. Instead it ‘s her teake on Michelangelo’s sculpture Pietà that depicts Jesus on the lap of Mother Mary. She claimed, “I am inspired by Beyonce, among other stars. Mine was one of the many reference points, in terms of dancers, set-up and mood. However, the outfit was inspired by Mother Mary, not her.”

The actress-dancer further added, “We also referenced the (works) of Madonna, Billie Eilish and Zayn Malik. Billie’s dark subliminal-themed offerings represent the kind of zone we wanted for this number. My second look was heavily inspired by Black Swan (2010); it made sense to adopt that look to depict the toxic stage of heartbreak.”

Okay then. The actress and has given her take. Maybe we should accept the video as her ode to her icons.