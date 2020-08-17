NHL sets protocols for family members to enter bubble

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have set protocols for family members to enter the Edmonton bubble site for the conference finals.

Per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan , deputy commissioner Bill Daly said the final plans remain “up in the air” but that the bodies have worked out the guidelines for family visits.

Those looking to enter the bubble would first have to self-isolate as much as possible in their homes for seven days. They will also be required to produce three negative coronavirus test results over a 48-hour period that week.

Additionally, family members must quarantine inside a bubble hotel room for four days and test negative for the virus each day. They will then undergo daily COVID-19 testing once they enter a player’s hotel room.

Thus far, no family members have been welcomed to the bubble sites in Edmonton and Toronto. The four remaining teams competing in the conference finals will all stay and play in Edmonton.

It’s unknown if family members will be permitted to attend games inside the bubble.