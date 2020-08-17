New iPhone 12 dummy images offer close-up look at iPhone 4-like design, more

Apple is expected to introduce its new iPhone 12 lineup as soon as next month. Ahead of that announcement, new images today offer a closer look at the 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch sizes of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. This time, the images come courtesy of a case maker that’s preparing for this fall’s hardware.

Today’s images, which come via HaAppelistim offer yet another close-up look at the new flat-edge design of the upcoming iPhone 12, and even a comparison of just how similar the new design is to the iPhone 4.

The iPhone 12 lineup is expected to consist of four devices across three different screen sizes: one 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and one 6.7-inch model. The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and one of the 6.1-inch variants are expected to be the lower-end models, while the other 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch are expected to be the “iPhone 12 Pro Max” options.

As we’ve explained in the past, these dummy iPhone units begin to surface every year around this time. The dummy units are used by case makers to design their new accessories before the official iPhone announcement, as evident by the cases visible in today’s images. In fact, a search on Amazon reveals that a select few case makers are already starting to sell their iPhone 12 cases, even though we’re still a few months away from the official announcement.

Of course, the key feature that these images do not show is the rumored smaller notch. Because these dummy units are made for case makers, they don’t always account for every design change. Because the size of the notch does not affect the design of cases, the dummy units used by case makers generally don’t focus on those changes.

The same goes for the camera hardware on the back. The differentiating factor between this year’s iPhone models will be the camera technology, as the two lower-end models will feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will feature a triple-lens design with a LiDAR Scanner on the back. These dummy units don’t account for the different camera features on each iPhone 12, simply because such features don’t affect the design of third-party cases.

Get a closer look at these images below:

Photo credit: Shai Mizrachi

