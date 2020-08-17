Multiple people shot near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue in Denver

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Multiple people were shot Sunday night near Federal Boulevard and Alameda Avenue, according to a tweet from Denver police.

Police say “there are extensive road closures in the area.”

The shootings occurred after another woman was shot earlier in the night just south of the area on the 600 block of Federal Boulevard.

This is a developing story.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR