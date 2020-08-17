More drama for CSA as acting CEO Jacques Faul quits post early

Following the resignation of president Chris Nenzani on Monday CSA has been hit with another bombshell.

Another bombshell hit Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday as acting chief executive officer Jacques Faul joined Chris Nenzani in resigning from his post.

Faul, who took up the position in December 2019 following the suspension of Thabang Moroe was set to remain in the post till early September but has decided to leave his position early.

Earlier on Monday, in a statement released to the media, CSA announced that Nenzani resigned from his position as president of the organisation.

“Mr. Nenzani led Cricket South Africa with dedication and astutely since 2013. Mr. Nenzani has provided valuable leadership, insight, assistance and direction in advancing the game of cricket with a focus on achieving transformation and access for the majority of the South African population,” the statement read.

“On behalf of Cricket South Africa’s members council and the board of directors, we thank Mr. Nenzani for his contributions to Cricket South Africa and for being a loyal servant to the game of cricket.

As of yet, there has been no comment from the organisation on Faul’s resignation.

understands that Cricket South Africa were in the process of holding an emergency board meeting on Monday evening to plot the way forward following the resignations.

