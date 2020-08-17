Michelle Obama Calls for Empathy in Powerful Democratic National Convention Speech

Whether it’s by mail or in person, Michelle encouraged individuals to “go that extra mile” to exercise their right to vote. “We have got to grab our comfortable shoes, put on our masks, pack a brown bag dinner and maybe breakfast too, because we’ve got to be willing to stand in line all night if we have to,” she said.

Not only that, Michelle encouraged voters to go out and get their friends and family to hit the polls.

And to the essential workers, parents and just about everybody else who has “already sacrificed so much this year,” she thanked them for keeping this country going. “Even when you’re exhausted, you’re mustering up unimaginable courage to put on those scrubs and give our loved ones a fighting chance. Even when you’re anxious, you’re delivering those packages, stocking those shelves, and doing all that essential work so that all of us can keep moving forward,” she stated. “Even when it all feels so overwhelming, working parents are somehow piecing it all together without child care. Teachers are getting creative so that our kids can still learn and grow. Our young people are desperately fighting to pursue their dreams.”

Despite the adversity many faced this year, she said Americans have proven themselves to be “compassionate, resilient, decent people,” something that needs to be reflected in the leaders of this country.