Memo: Apple says it is expanding the time period when customers in US and Canada can subscribe to AppleCare+ from 60 days to a year from product purchase (Mark Gurman/Bloomberg)

Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:
Memo: Apple says it is expanding the time period when customers in US and Canada can subscribe to AppleCare+ from 60 days to a year from product purchase — – CEO Cook said Covid-19 pandemic curbed demand for warranty,nbsp; — Purchase window extended to up to a year from device purchase
