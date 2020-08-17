Megan Thee Stallion Sports Bandaged Foot While Partying With Injured Asian Doll

Instagram

The ‘Savage’ hitmaker is seen sitting on a stool while throwing some cash on strippers as she’s joined by Asian, who recently got into an accident, during the night out.

Megan Thee Stallion is already out and about after the shooting incident that she claimed has left her feeling traumatic. On Sunday night, August 16, the Hot Girl Summer was spotted partying with strippers in what looks like a nightclub.

In footage which has gone viral, the 25-year-old star was sitting on a stool as she threw some cash on scantily-clad strippers. She sported a bandage on one of her feet, which was reportedly injured in the July incident involving Tory Lanez.

Megan was joined by Asian Doll a.k.a. Asian Da Brat, who recently got into a scary car crash with her brother. The accident, however, didn’t slow her down as she appeared to have a lot of fun dancing despite wearing an arm sling.

Another female rapper, AkbarV, was also spotted at the same venue that night.

This marks the first time Megan was spotted out in public after she was shot in both feet on July 12. She was in the car with Tory when the incident happened. The Canadian rapper was initially arrested and charged for possession of a firearm after he was pulled over by police on that fateful day, but is currently under investigation as police believe he pulled the trigger.

On Monday, July 27, the “Savage” raptress got emotional on Instagram Live as she addressed the shooting incident. “I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she admitted, slamming people who made a joke about her shooting.

As for Asian, she took to Instagram Stories on early Sunday morning to share details of the scary incident. She revealed that she was traveling with her brother when their car went over a cliff, causing her to get injured while her brother was bleeding from her head.

“I’m Hurt No lie My brothers bleeding from they head when the car flipped over I had to crawl out 1st everybody was bleeding knocked out,” she said on the photo-sharing site, before she documented herself on her way to the hospital.

Later during an Instagram Live stream, Asian told her viewers that one of her friends was “driving so fast,” while she was in the back seat and the other passenger was asleep next to her. Even though the star had told her friend to slow down, she didn’t listen hence the accident.

Asian went on saying that she was so scared after the accident because she didn’t know how to get out of the car. After she managed to get out of the vehicle, she quickly ran down the streets trying to find help even though blood was running down her face. “I almost got hit by a f***ing car, I have blood in my eyes. I can’t see, I’m scared,” the hip-hop star recalled.