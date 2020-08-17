Masika Kalysha Hits Back at Critic Slamming Her for Sporting ‘Long A** ARI Nails’

Instagram

It all starts after the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star takes to her Instagram account to share a video of herself endorsing a makeup product, and one user is more focused on her nails rather than her product.

–

Masika Kalysha is not trying to copy anyone and is mad when someone accuses her of doing that. The reality TV star has recently hit back at one of her followers who criticized her for sporting really long nails that the latter dubbed “Ari Nails,” referring to Ari Fletcher.

It all started after Masika uploaded on Instagram a video of her endorsing a makeup product. Rather than focusing on the product that the “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star was promoting, one online user could not help but be bothered by the long fake nails that Masika sported. Feeling the urge to comment on it, the said user wrote, “Since when did everyone have these long a** ‘ARI’ nails… They look like they’ll break the right off. Ur still beautiful without these types of nails.”

<br />

Masika caught wind of the comment and was quick to hit back at the said user, expressing how baffled she was as the user seemed to be pointing out that Ari was the one who started the trend. “Girl what?” the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star said. “Long nails don’t belong to 1 person.”

She continued, “Smh I been doing this s**t since high school. Im pretty sure Im almost a decade older than these girls. Let her be great in her own right. Let me be great in my own right. Whats with this sick a** s**t with women? Y’all have to try to put them against each other for any and everything. It’s f***ing fingernails!”

A number of people have also come to Malika’s defense. “Ari nails? Girl have you ever seen a grade school BUS DRIVER!?” one person said. “But did Masika lie ? Long nails that length BEEN a thing. Y’all need to cut it out fr,” one other commented, as someone else wrote, “idk why they thought Ari was the only one who has ever worn long nails.”