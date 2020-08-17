Mark Thompson reveals how James Hird helped recover from drug charges, Essendon Bombers news

Two-time Geelong premiership coach Mark Thompson has revealed how James Hird helped him get his life back on track after a dark period in his life which saw him turn to drugs.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, Thompson opened up on his personal toll from the Essendon supplements saga, which resulted in both he and Hird losing their jobs.

The 56-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the wake of the drawn out saga, with his life spiralling out of control in 2018 when he was arrested and charged with drug related offences following police raids on his home.

It was then that, according to Thompson, Hird and Essendon list manager Adrian Dodoro stepped in.

Hird and assistant coach Mark Thompson bore the brunt of Essendon’s supplements scandal in 2012 (AAP)

“Blokes I played with and worked with have been pretty good,” he said.

“As soon as I got charged, the next day Hirdy and Dodoro came over and said we are taking you to go and see someone. A psychologist.

“I went and saw the psychologist. And on the first day I met her, within five minutes, I was bawling my eyes out. She picked (the PTSD) in one.

“I can’t believe I got to that place. I can’t believe it. I lost my way. In the end I just didn’t care.

“I didn’t care about the hurt. I didn’t care. I had no, yeah, I just had no feelings, you know.”

Thompson leaves Melbourne Magistrates Court after being charged with several drug offences in 2018 (Getty)

While Hird still remains in the football world, recently participating in an Essendon club podcast, Thompson has found solace in life outside of the AFL bubble, working at a factory with his brother.

“Since I stopped working in footy, I realised pretty quickly that I didn’t know much about the world,” he said.

“I’d been in this little bubble – the footy bubble – where you know a lot about footy and people in footy and what is going on in footy, but you don’t know much else.

“I missed what’s going on in the real world. Sometimes I was home, but I wasn’t really home, you know, especially when I was coaching at Essendon. The job was consuming.”