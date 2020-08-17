Man holds three hostage in Texas home after shooting and wounding three Cedar Park officers

Police in Texas say three officers have been shot and wounded in a shooting in Cedar Park, 20 miles outside downtown Austin.

The suspect is barricaded inside a home and the situation remains active.

Mike Harmon, chief of Cedar Park police, said shortly before 9pm local on Sunday night that all three officers were in a stable condition and doing well.

He said that officers received a call for service at 3.10pm from a mother, saying her son, aged in his mid 20s and suffering from mental health issues, had kicked in the door and was ‘acting very aggressive’.

‘Our officers arrived and were met with gunfire,’ he said. ‘Officer returned gunfire and it is unknown if the suspect was hit by our officers.

Mike Harmon, chief of Cedar Parks police, provided an update on Sunday night

Police officers were seen arriving at the house, in the Heritage Park area, on Sunday

Three officers were shot in the incident on Sunday, but are expected to survive their injuries

Police officers in Cedar Park, a town just outside of Austin, Texas, are responding to a shooting

‘But three of our officers did receive gunshot wounds from the suspect.’

He said the suspect then barricaded himself inside with three other family members – his mother, a juvenile and a third person.

He said they have negotiators outside, and they last spoke with him 10 minutes ago.

‘It is our goal to bring this to a peaceful resolution.’

He said they had ‘a history’ at the residence.

Harmon added: ‘I’ve talked to his family members, and I stressed that we want to get him the help he needs.’

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, around 5.20pm, police tweeted: ‘At this we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot.

‘They are at a local hospital in stable condition.

‘This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this .’

Ambulances and cop cars flooded the area as the situation unfolded on Sunday afternoon

The incident was first reported shortly after 4pm local in Texas

Cedar Park police tweeted an update on Sunday afternoon, saying multiple officers shot

Officers are asking residents to avoid the Bagdad Road area, just south of Leander High School, due to the ongoing situation.

Harmon earlier said he had visited the three officers in hospital, and thanked the local community for their support.

He said the trio were in a stable condition.

A law enforcement source at the scene of the shooting told FOX 7 Austin that one officer was shot in the arm.

Another officer was shot in the chest but was protected by his vest.

A third officer has suffered a grazing head wound.

Mike Harmon, the chief of police, thanked residents of the Texan city for their support

Police said it was ‘a very active scene’ near Leander High School in Cedar Park

‘We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove,’ the police tweeted earlier.

‘Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene.’

A Fox News reporter said at least three ambulances were at the scene, in addition to multiple SWAT units.

Cedar Park is home to around 80,000 people.

Caleb Record told Fox News said he first thought the emergency services were responding to a COVID case or a heart attack, given the intense here.

‘About three, four, five cop cars come by; SWAT comes by; everyone’s just zooming on by.

‘So I turn around and try to see what’s going on.’

Witnesses told KVUE they heard multiple gunshots and there is a large law enforcement presence.

Local residents are being asked to stay in their homes.

‘This is a fluid situation and we will keep you all updated as new information comes in,’ the police tweeted.

Local residents are being asked to shelter in place until the situation is brought under control

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, vowed to bring the gunman to justice.

‘Our hearts are with the police officers who were injured while protecting the Cedar Park community this afternoon,’ he said.

‘We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our law enforcement officers, and the State of Texas stands ready to provide the support and resources needed to bring justice to those involved.

‘I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in prayer for the these officers, and for the safety of all law enforcement officers across the state.’