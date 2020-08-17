Man Arrested on Attempted Kidnapping and Armed Burglary at the Home of WWE Star Sonya Deville

Instagram

A man was reportedly arrested on Sunday, August 16 and charged for attempted kidnapping at the home of Daria Berenato a.k.a. WWE star Sonya Deville in Florida. Additionally, Phillip A. Thomas was charged with two other felonies, armed burglary and aggravated stalking, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief.

According to authorities, Thomas had been planning the crime for eight months. He allegedly entered the house through a back sliding glass door at 2:43 A.M. which prompted the alarm to get off. Deville immediately fled the property and called 911.

After officers arrived at the property, it didn’t take long before they found Thomas. The 24-year-old was arrested alongside a knife, plastic zip ties, duct tape, mace and “other personal items” which he planned to use to take the homeowner hostage.

“Our deputies are unveiling the suspect’s disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “It’s frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder. Our deputies arrived within minutes and arrested this man who was clearly on a mission to inflict harm.”

Deville herself has broken her silence on the matter. Updating his fans about her well-being following the incident, the 26-year-old, who is first openly gay female wrestler in WWE history, wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for their response and assistance.”

“Glad you and everyone else is safe. You’re still an absolute inspiration to the LGBTQ community. Take care and do whatever you need to do <3,” a fan responded to her post. another fan replied, “sorry this happened to you… be strong, stay safe and hopefully the legal system will make an example out of him…. take care and take as long as you need to heal from this….”

It was said that Thomas is currently being held without bond.