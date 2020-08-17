Make Your House Cleaner and Greener With Grove Collaborative

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We’ve been aiming to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle in as many ways as we can, for both personal and planetary reasons. And while we’ve been doing pretty good in the home essentials department, replacing all our old cleaning supplies with greener options, signing up with Grove Collaborative really opened up our earth-friendly world.

Grove went from idea to reality when three friends started discussing what it would be like if it were easier to find healthier home essentials. They believed that what we bring into our homes contributes to that homey, cozy feel, so they set out to help others create the best version of their home with ease. They decided to do this by focusing on offering cleaning products that don’t spoil the earth, or our health. As such, everything Grove offers has to meet their four-point standard: uncompromisingly healthy, beautifully effective, sustainably produced and cruelty-free.

But Grove does more than talk the talk: they walk it, too. They’re a Certified B Corporation, which means they run their business prioritizing social, environmental, and community wellbeing over everything else. They prioritize post-consumer materials for packaging, and carbon offset every shipment that goes out their doors. Every order you place is 100% plastic neutral, meaning that every time you receive something plastic from Grove, they collect and recycle the exact same amount of ocean-bound plastic pollution and aim to be 100% plastic-free by 2025. Grove also partners with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees across the United States, with a goal of planting one million new trees over the next three years.