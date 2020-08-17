Madonna and 26-Year-Old Boy Toy Flaunt PDAs at Jamaican Birthday Bash

Instagram

In a video that the ‘Like a Virgin’ singer shares on Instagram, she can be seen twerking on her much younger boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, as the two of them enjoy the music.

–

Pandemic won’t stop Madonna from celebrating her 62nd birthday. To mark her milestone, the pop superstar flew to Jamaica along with her family and much younger boy toy, Ahlamalik Williams, over the weekend, as she shared all the fun she had in the country with her social media followers.

For instance, Madonna took to Instagram to share a video documenting the birthday party. In one part, the “Like a Virgin” singer and Ahlamalik could be seen enjoying the music so much to the point that the former even started twerking on the 26-year-old. Later on, she wrapped her arms around his body as both of them danced along with the music, before the performers sang her a happy birthday.

“Birthday Fun in Jamaica. Thank you for being so welcoming!” so she wrote in the caption of the post.

<br />

Not only videos, but Madonna also offered photos taken at the bash. In one photo, she was seen hugging her daughter Lourdes Leon as another snap featured her and Ahlamalik sitting inside a bus with the locals. One other picture saw the couple embracing each other as the blonde beauty sweetly looked at her beau. “Welcome to Jamaica….,” she wrote underneath the snaps.

<br />

Many friends and fans have since jumped to the comment section to wish the star a happy birthday. Gwendoline Christie wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY GODDESS,” while Amy Schumer said, “Happy Birthday M!!” In the meantime, model Rudy Bundini wrote a rather lengthy birthday wish, “Happy birthday to the true queen of 7 kingdoms. You are proof that good things come to those who are willing to sacrifice to reach a worthwhile goal. Words can’t express how proud I am!”

“Happy birthday queen. Your are ageless. Looking divine, fit and showing how is done as usual. Demonstrating that age is nothing but a number. Love u Miss Madonna,” a fan wrote. “Happy Bday Madge! Long live the Queen,” another person said.