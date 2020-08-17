Love in the Air: Watch Bill and Giuliana Rancic Meet for the First Time and See the Sparks Fly

Well, not exactly, but there was flirtatious talk of marriage and looking like a good couple—all of it captured on camera, because they couldn’t help it that the sparks were flying nonstop mid-interview.

Now married for almost 13 years and the parents of son Duke, who turns 8 on Aug. 29, the devoted duo who knew pretty much right away that they wanted to spend forever together have built a powerhouse partnership. Scary times, such as Giuliana undergoing treatment for breast cancer in 2011, have since melded with the triumphant times, such as the birth of their son via gestational carrier after several failed rounds of IVF, to become part of the fabric of their enduring, ongoing love story.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful bride!” Bill wrote on Instagram in May. “Duke is so lucky to call you MOM! We love you and think you are the most: amazing, beautiful, funny, talented, caring, fun mom & wife!”

Giuliana shared a complementary sentiment in June, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to our best friend and the most wonderful and loving daddy we could have ever hoped for. Thank you for making our life a beautiful adventure every single day and showering us with so much love. Duke and I love and adore you beyond words.”