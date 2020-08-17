LeBron James among athletes fighting voter suppression

Voter suppression is a real issue in the United States, and many professional athletes now are taking a stand in an effort to get more African Americans to the polls.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headline a list of athletes that have signed a letter with More Than A Vote to combat Black voter suppression in 2020, according to The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears.

More Than A Vote is a nonprofit organization focused on getting more African Americans to vote. It was formed in response to acts of racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

Last week, the organization partnered with the Los Angeles Dodgers to make Dodger Stadium a polling site for the November election.

Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans, Alvin Kamara, Kyle Lowry, DeAndre Hopkins, David Price, Ben Simmons, Marcus Stroman and Trae Young are among current athletes who have signed the letter. Former athletes also have signed it, including Ray Allen, C.C. Sabathia, Kendrick Perkins and Udonis Haslem.