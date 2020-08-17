LAX worker reveals the RUDEST stars she’s met in the airport

A former customer service representative for airlines at Los Angeles International Airport has opened up about all of the celebrities she has encountered on the job, revealing that some were unbelievably friendly and others were downright rude.

Cindy, who is @_sincindy on TikTok, has dished about the A-listers who fly out of LAX and rated their behavior in a series of videos titled ‘Rating Celebs I’ve Met While Working At LAX.’

The 22-year-old had nothing but nice things to say about Chris Hemsworth, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, but she admitted that Kendall Jenner came off as ‘arrogant’ and Nicki Minaj acted like a diva on a flight.

Scroll down for video

Scoop: Cindy, a former customer service representative at Los Angeles International Airport, has dished about all the celebrities she has encountered on the job, including Kendall Jenner

Opinion: Cindy gave Jenner a rating of 2/10, saying that the -year-old model is ‘not really friendly’ and came off as ‘arrogant’

Not a fan anymore: She also gave Nicki Minaj a 2/10, recalling how the rapper ‘wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off’

Cindy gave -year-old Jenner a rating of 2/10, saying she had encountered her in the airport a few times and wasn’t impressed by her behavior.

‘She was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around like really arrogant,’ she explained in one of the clips.

Minaj, 37, was also given a 2/10, but she had far more to say about her actions.

‘I know some people are going to come for me for this one, but 2/10,’ Cindy said of the rapper. ‘She was a huge b***h and wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off, which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off.’

‘She was a b***h to my co-worker,’ she added. ‘I was a fan before I met her. After…yeah, no.’

Too kind: Cindy gave Joe Jonas, 31, and his wife Sophie Turner, , a glowing review — and a 10/10 rating — because they were ‘such lovely people’

Couldn’t be better: Cindy said they were both ‘super nice’ and talked with her as she lead them to their escort

Hilarious: Cindy said Dakota Johnson once missed a flight because she had forgotten a passport, but she had a sense a humor about it. She gave her a 9/10

On the other end of the spectrum, she gave Jonas, 31, and his wife Turner, , a glowing review — and a 10/10 rating — because they were ‘such lovely people.’

‘They were both super nice. I forgot to properly introduce myself like a dumba** because I was so excited to meet him, and he was immediately like, “Hey, how are you doing?” And then I just asked them about their flight,’ she recalled. They talked to me a bit, and I took them to their actual escort.’

Cindy had a funny story about Dakota Johnson, who also received a high rating because of how nice she was.

‘She forgot her passport all the way in LA in the middle of traffic hours, so we had to delay the flight, and she still didn’t make it back,’ she explained. ‘But I made fun of her the last she flew out. She laughed and was super polite.’

She said the incident was the only reason she got a 9/10 instead of a 10/10, but 30-year-old Johnson clearly had a sense of humor about the situation.

Hunks: Cindy has also met a few of Hollywood’s hottest Chrises — Hemsworth and Evans — and they didn’t disappoint

Charmer: She gave Hemsworth a 10/10, saying that ‘he was always really polite to everybody’

Hard to miss: Cindy gave Evans, 39, a slightly lower score of 8/10, but she was admittedly still starstruck over her encounter with him

Cindy has also met a few of Hollywood’s hottest Chrises — Hemsworth and Evans — and they didn’t disappoint.

She gave Hemsworth a 10/10, saying that ‘he was always really polite to everybody.’

‘He was even on a first-name basis with some of the staff,’ she noted. ‘And literally so handsome in person.’

She gave Evans, 39, a slightly lower score, but she was admittedly still starstruck over her encounter with him.

‘I still can’t believe this one. I’ve been in love with him since I was literally like eight years old,’ she explained. ‘He was flying out with his then-girlfriend Jenny Slate. He didn’t really talk to anybody. He was low-key, not trying to be seen or anything.’

What a dream: Heartthrob Noah Centineo, , scored high in her ratings as well because he was ‘super nice’ and ‘super friendly’

Leading men: Cindy gave Centineo a 10/10 after chatting with him. She also gave Robert Pattinson a 10/10, saying he was ‘nice’ and asked her how her day was

Lovely: Cindy couldn’t help but gush about Orlando Bloom, 43, and his dog, giving both the actor and his pet a 10/10 because of how fun they were to be around

She gave him an 8/10 because she told him to have a nice flight, and ‘he didn’t say anything back.’

‘He just kind of smiled,’ she recalled. ‘But still would marry him, so yeah.’

Heartthrob Noah Centineo, , scored high in her ratings as well because he was ‘super nice’ and ‘super friendly.’ Cindy, who gave him a 10/10, hinted there even may have been a flirtation between them.

‘He came up to me to ask for directions to baggage claim and where to find his escort,’ she recounted. ‘I actually had a video of him and I deleted it a while back for really stupid reasons. Let’s just say if I was single when we had met, it would have gone down a different way.’

She also gave Robert Pattinson a 10/10, saying he was ‘nice’ and asked her how her day was.

Memories: Cindy’s favorite celebrity encounter, however, was Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler, whom she gave a 20/10 after snagging a photo with him

Sweethearts: Cindy said Gubler was ‘amazing’ and ‘wonderful.’ She was also charmed by Vampire Diaries star Daniel Gillies, who earned a 10/10

‘I told him to have a nice flight. He told me, “Thank you,” and gave me a wink,’ she shared. Thirteen-year-old me almost passed out on the floor.’

Cindy couldn’t help but gush about Orlando Bloom, 43, and his dog, giving both the actor and his pet a 10/10.

‘His dog was fricken adorable, and he was hilarious,’ she said. ‘He actually had my co-worker holding his dog because he had to run to do something, and then as he was boarding the aircraft, he said hi to everybody, which is something most celebrities never do.’

Cindy’s favorite celebrity encounter, however, was Criminal Minds star Matthew Gray Gubler. As an airline employee, she wasn’t allowed to take photos with any of the celebrities she met, but she ended up snagging a picture with him while on her lunch break.

‘He was just f*****g amazing. Just f*****g wonderful,’ she said, rating him a 20/10. ‘We look like we’re friends. Literally my favorite celebrity that I’ve met.’

Minding his manners: Cindy gave the singer Bad Bunny, 26, a 10/10 because he was so ‘polite’ and ‘nice’

Mr. Manners: ‘He actually took out his hand to shake mine, and I died,’ she said of Bad Bunny

Excited: Cindy has also had separate run-ins with Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, 42, and Jared Padalecki, 38, and as a fan of the show, she was thrilled to meet them

Different ratings Padalecki was a 12/10 in her book, but she gave Ackles an 8/10, explaining he wasn’t that talkative whens he met him

Cindy noted that Vampire Diaries star Daniel Gillies, 44, is ‘really f*****g humble’ and charming to boot. As a fan of the CW show, she was thrilled to meet him.

‘He was even flirting a little with my co-worker at one point,’ she shared, rating him a 10/10. ‘But he is so handsome in person. And his accent, literally a dream.’

She has also had separate run-ins with Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, 42, and Jared Padalecki, 38.

‘He’s not really like a “friendly” person, but he wasn’t rude when I asked him for a picture at the airport,’ she said of Ackles. ‘He didn’t really want to talk to anybody and Jared [Padalecki] was literally the complete opposite.’

While she gave Ackles an 8/10, Padalecki was a 12/10 in her book.

‘Yes, he does look that hot in person,’ she gushed. ‘He was so fricken polite. He actually stopped to talk to me because I was just like, “Hey, just to let you know I’m a huge Supernatural fan.”

Delightful: Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer earned a 9/10

Hard to forget: Cindy said they were ‘really nice’ and ‘friendly’ whens he met them at LAX

‘I think I even told him how I have a tattoo of Supernatural. He was lovely and he’s just so beautiful in person.’

Cindy gave the singer Bad Bunny, 26, a 10/10 because he was so ‘polite’ and ‘nice.’

‘He actually took out his hand to shake mine, and I died,’ she recalled in one of her videos.

Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer earned a 9/10 for being ‘really nice’ and ‘friendly.’ Cindy also had pleasant experiences with YouTuber Jeffree Star.

‘I know a lot of people don’t like him, but Jeffree Star was a 10/10,’ she said of the 34-year-old makeup mogul.

‘I saw him three times: The first I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to bug him. He checked in normal. He didn’t expect any special service. The second around, he asked me what highlight I was wearing, which was, of course, his, and the third around he remembered me and gave me a hug.’

YouTube star Cameron Dallas, 25, received Cindy’s worst rating — 1/10 — but she wasn’t surprised. She said he was exactly what she ‘expected.’

Great memory: Cindy also had pleasant experiences with YouTuber Jeffree Star, who gave her a hug the third they met

Honest: ‘I know a lot of people don’t like him, but Jeffree Star was a 10/10,’ she said of the 34-year-old makeup mogul

Rude: YouTube star Cameron Dallas received the worst rating of a 1/10 because he thought it was ‘funny’ that he was holding up a 400-plus person flight

‘He thought that it was funny [to be] running late to the plane as 400-plus people were waiting for him and my supervisors were yelling at him,’ she recalled.

‘He laughed and wanted to take his getting on board. Not cute.’

Cindy told News that she was inspired to make her videos after former Manhattan restaurant hostess Julia Carolan, 23, went viral for sharing her opinions on the celebrities she had encountered.

Carola, who worked at Nobu Downtown and a TAO Group restaurant, also had a ‘bad experience’ with Dallas, whom she rated 4/10 for being demanding and entitled.

‘Him and his friend called after we were closed and insisted on a table — and kind of pulled a “do you know who I am’ moment,”‘ she said. ‘He was rude.’

Carolan gave Jenner a low score as well, and she seemed to have an encounter similar to the one that Cindy had with the model.

‘I did not have the best experience with [her],’ the former hostess said. ‘She used to come in all the but was pretty cold toward staff. She also usually has someone speak for her and doesn’t speak directly to staff.

‘I’m gonna give her the benefit of the doubt and say she’s just shy?’ she concluded with a skeptical facial expression, rating her just 4/10.’